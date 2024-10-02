In an unprecedented war crime, 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were executed by Russian forces to whom they were surrendering in the Pokrovsk district of eastern Ukraine.

The atrocity came to light through a video released on Telegram on Oct. 1.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The grainy footage shot by a Russian drone shows a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers emerging from a trench in a forested area under enemy control. Once the Ukrainians have been formed into a line, Moscow troops deliberately open fire with automatic weapons and the POWs fall to the ground. After the initial volley, it appears those Ukrainians still showing signs of life are finished off at point-blank range.

Advertisement

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General the videotaped atrocity “is the [single] largest reported case of the execution of Ukrainian POWs on the front line.”

“[This is] yet another indication that the killing and torture of prisoners of war are not isolated incidents,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on X. “This is a deliberate policy of the Russian military and political leadership.”

The date when the incident occurred has not yet been established, but is currently being investigated by the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement has emphasized that these actions constitute a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions, in particular the Third Convention which lays down rules for the treatment of prisoners of war and civilians during wartime, and as such are classified as a grave international crime, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine

The US AeroVironment and Europe’s KNDS defense companies are the two latest Western companies preparing to establish a presence in Ukraine.

The incident was reported less than a week after the independent UN international commission of inquiry into violations in Ukraine published yet more evidence of widespread torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by Russian authorities in both occupied Ukrainian territory or after being incarcerated in Russia itself.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row Ukraine
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row
By AFP
3h ago
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine Tanks
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051 War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Israel Vows to Make Iran 'Pay' for Missile Attack
Next » Tables Are Turned, Russian Troops Complaining of Shell Famine – Russian Milblogger