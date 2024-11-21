Today, Ukraine marks the 11th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, a decisive moment in the country's modern history. At the end of 2013, Ukrainians took to the streets in Kyiv and other cities to demand democracy, justice and closer ties with Europe.

What began as a peaceful protest on Maidan Square in the capital became a nationwide movement that eventually toppled a corrupt, pro-Russian government. But the cost was high — the lives of over 100 heroes who are remembered as the 'Heavenly Hundred'.

This anniversary is of particular significance as Ukraine continues to defend its freedom against genocidal Russian aggression. The values of the Revolution — independence, dignity, solidarity and a democratic European future — continue to inspire the country's struggle today.

The legacy of the Revolution should remind us all that freedom cannot be taken for granted and has to won and defended. The spirit of the Revolution will continue to guide Ukraine on its path to securing its rightful place in the family of European democratic nations.

Revolution of Dignity Highlights