Latest

Russia’s War on Ukraine Started 10 Years Ago Today EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
OPINION: Russia’s War on Ukraine Started 10 Years Ago Today
When pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych unleashed his riot squad against the peaceful Maidan protests 10 years ago, the die was cast – Ukrainians would have to fight to rejoin Europe.
By Stash Luczkiw
The Maidan Generation: Activists Reflect On A Turbulent Decade In Ukraine
Revolution of Dignity
Nov. 26, 2023
The Maidan Generation: Activists Reflect On A Turbulent Decade In Ukraine
“People I knew gathered with clear demands -- to stop the alignment with Russia,” said Kostyantyn Klyatskin, who is now 32.
By Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Eurotopics: Euromaidan - a Decade On
Revolution of Dignity
Nov. 23, 2023
Eurotopics: Euromaidan - a Decade On
A selection of what newspapers are saying.
By Eurotopics
Ukraine's Maidan Revolution
Revolution of Dignity
Nov. 22, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine's Maidan Revolution
Ten years ago today, young Ukrainians began protests in favor of a European orientation for their country.
By Timothy Snyder
10 Years After Euromaidan, Ukraine Struggle for Freedom Continues | Bohdan Nahaylo
Revolution of Dignity
Nov. 22, 2023
10 Years After Euromaidan, Ukraine Struggle for Freedom Continues | Bohdan Nahaylo
10 years ago, the Ukrainian Euromaidan erupted against the Russian dominance over Kyiv. It sparked changes that still have colossal consequences for today’s situation in Ukraine and far beyond.
By TVP World
The Fight Carries On: Ten-Year Anniversary of Euromaidan and Revolution of Dignity
Kyiv
Nov. 21, 2023
The Fight Carries On: Ten-Year Anniversary of Euromaidan and Revolution of Dignity
Ten years after the Revolution of Dignity, Ukrainians continue to fight against Russian subjugation as Ukraine inches ever closer to its EU dream – but this dream has come at an immense cost.
By Leo Chiu