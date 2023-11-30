Latest
Nov. 30, 2023
When pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych unleashed his riot squad against the peaceful Maidan protests 10 years ago, the die was cast – Ukrainians would have to fight to rejoin Europe.
Nov. 26, 2023
“People I knew gathered with clear demands -- to stop the alignment with Russia,” said Kostyantyn Klyatskin, who is now 32.
Nov. 23, 2023
A selection of what newspapers are saying.
Nov. 22, 2023
Ten years ago today, young Ukrainians began protests in favor of a European orientation for their country.
Nov. 22, 2023
10 years ago, the Ukrainian Euromaidan erupted against the Russian dominance over Kyiv. It sparked changes that still have colossal consequences for today’s situation in Ukraine and far beyond.
Nov. 21, 2023
Ten years after the Revolution of Dignity, Ukrainians continue to fight against Russian subjugation as Ukraine inches ever closer to its EU dream – but this dream has come at an immense cost.