EXCLUSIVE Revolution of Dignity Kyiv Top News

Revolution of Dignity: How It Happened. A Participant’s Story

21 November is the Day of Dignity and Freedom, a Ukrainian holiday that marks the anniversary of two revolutions that began on this day – the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2013.

By Sergii Kostezh, Jeremy Dirac
15h ago
Russia Strikes Ukraine With Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Air Force Reports
If this information is confirmed, it would be the first time such a weapon had been used since Russia invaded in February 2022.
By Alisa Orlova
18h ago
21 November is the Day of Dignity and Freedom, a Ukrainian holiday that marks the anniversary of two revolutions that began on this day almost 10 years apart – the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2013.

Both ended in victory. In the first case, it was a powerful protest by supporters of the opposition forces against electoral fraud. The second was an uprising against the domination of the corrupt, pro-Russian government of President Viktor Yanukovych, which discredited itself by fueling corruption, illegally persecuting opposition figures and enabling rampant violence by law enforcement agencies.

Ultimately, Yanukovych's refusal to sign an association agreement with the European Union – which symbolized a decisive turnaround vis-à-vis Russia – sparked mass protests. But when he tried to suppress them by force, he was confronted with amass protests. This uprising succeeded in preserving the democratic development of Ukraine, but it also triggered a reaction from Russia.

In an effort to counteract Ukraine's rapprochement with Europe and democracy, Russia began open aggression against the country.

Today we are talking to Igor Bigun, a researcher, Candidate of Sciences, and officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2013-2014, he was a student and active participant in the Maidan protests. He also participated directly in the Maidan self-defense forces.

