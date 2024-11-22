- Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia had attempted to build a modern, professional force capable of carrying out complex operations. After 1,000 days of the conflict Russia's land forces are radically different to the force that originally invaded Ukraine.
- Russia's personnel losses of over 700,000 killed and wounded have drastically undermined Russia's force quality.Most personnel currently serving in the Russian military have received minimal training, and Russian commanders use basic tactics to make advances, despite the associated high casualty rates.
- Russia has lost at least 3,500 main battle tanks and 7,500 armored vehicles. Large stockpiles of tanks and armoured vehicles, a legacy of the Soviet Union, have been the only means for Russia to be able to replenish these major losses.
- Despite the costs imposed on its land forces, Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have accelerated through2024. This has been underpinned by the Russian leadership's tolerance for casualties, and Russia's land forces quantitative overmatch relative to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The frontline is now less stable than at any point since the opening stages of the conflict.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter