Romanian voters are called to the polls to elect a new head of state this Sunday. Pollsters believe the right-wing populist AUR candidate George Simion could make it to a runoff vote on December 8 against the Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Commentators zero in on Simion's chances of winning.

A candidate for the disgruntled

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Romanian service of Deutsche Welle takes a closer look at AUR party leader George Simion:

“His doublespeak, trolls and bots, his excessive promises (houses for 35,000 euros for everyone), his anti-European nationalism, his brutal language, which even dissuaded Volodymyr Zelensky from holding a speech in the Romanian parliament; and his ability to detect the weaknesses of a state (think of his visit to Romanian flood victims in Spain) have helped him to appeal not only to the sovereigntists, but also to many who are disappointed with the traditional parties.”

Advertisement

Looming loss of reputation

Romania’s Spotmedia describes the potential consequences of a high share of the vote going to the right-wing nationalist candidate George Simion:

“If the AUR party leader makes it to the run-off election for the presidency, this would pose a problem for Romania, especially in light of the war in Ukraine. The NATO partners would see it as a sign of vulnerability. The rise of an extremist politician who has been pushing the Kremlin's agenda in Romania for the past three years would harm our country's reputation among its allies. A loss of reputation that would have a number of economic consequences, such as the blocking of important military and strategic investments.”

Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
Other Topics of Interest

Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’

Lawmakers are scheduled to debate national air defense law on Wednesday. Some say that if a Russian attack drone violates Romanian air space, the Air Force should be allowed to open fire.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Eurotopics
Eurotopics
Read Next
Ballots Across Eastern Europe – Upcoming Elections to Watch Out For Georgia
Ballots Across Eastern Europe – Upcoming Elections to Watch Out For
By Leo Chiu
Oct. 14
US Approves $7.2 bn Sale of F-35 Jets to NATO ally Romania US
US Approves $7.2 bn Sale of F-35 Jets to NATO ally Romania
By AFP
Sep. 14
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’ NATO
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11
Russian Attack Drones Breach NATO Airspace in Romania and Latvia En Route to Ukraine NATO
Russian Attack Drones Breach NATO Airspace in Romania and Latvia En Route to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Sep. 9
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainian Parliament Cancels Session Over Threat of Russian Strike on Kyiv
Next » British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 November 2024