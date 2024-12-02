Turkey's top diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Sunday about the "rapidly developing" conflict in Syria where rebel forces have made gains.

Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed by telephone "the need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in Aleppo and elsewhere," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The call came after Syrian rebels and their Turkish-backed allies launched their biggest offensive in years, seizing control of Syria's second-largest city Aleppo from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

According to a Turkish foreign ministry source, Fidan told Blinken Ankara was "against any development that would increase instability in the region" and said Turkey would "support moves to reduce the tension in Syria".

He also said "the political process between the regime and the opposition should be finalised" to ensure peace in Syria while insisting that Ankara would "never allow terrorist activities against Turkey nor against Syrian civilians".

The flareup has also seen pro-Turkish rebel groups attacking government forces and Kurdish People's Defence Units (YPG) fighters in and around Aleppo, a Syrian war monitor said.

Turkey sees the YPG as an offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has led a decades-long insurgency against Ankara.

The Syria offensive began Wednesday, the same day a truce between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah came into effect.

More than 400 people have so far been killed in the offensive, most of them combatants, a Syrian war monitor said.

The State Department said the two also discussed "humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the need to bring the war to an end" as well as efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Fidan said Israel "should keep its promises in order for the Lebanon ceasefire to become permanent" and called for a ceasefire in Gaza "as soon as possible".

The pair also discussed Ukraine and South Caucasus, the source said.