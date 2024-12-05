🔴 Tune in live in the next two days to see foreign ministers in action at the 2024 OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta! 📆 Here’s the full two-day schedule of livestreamed events. 👇 #OSCEMC2024 pic.twitter.com/pWcOerHNoX

DeSantis is a former JAG officer with the US Navy, at one point with Seal Team One. He was elected three times to the US House of Representatives and is now a second-term governor of Florida, the third-most populous state in the union. He was one of Trump’s leading rivals in the latest presidential primary campaigns, but endorsed Trump after backing out in January.

The 44-year-old Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and briefly a mid-level officer in the Army National Guard, has faced allegations of a 2017 sexual assault and complaints from former colleagues that he was drinking on the job and causing disturbances a he network. He told legislators that he would not drink alochol if he were to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense.

Several TV news outlets reported that least three Republican senators have said they would not approve the nomination of Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon, and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being viewed as a possible replacement for that nomination.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled pick for Secretary of Defense has faced some opposition from within his own party in the Senate, as rumors have swirled that Trump’s team is considering other options.

In 2003, DeSantis famous referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” in a Fox News interview, saying that backing Kyiv was “not in the interest of the United States.

Hegseth, on the other hand, has expressed a much more hawkish view on Russia.

“When it comes to Ukraine though... [Russian President Vladimir Putin is] going to double down on the tactics he believes will bring civilians to their knees,” he said in a recent interview on Fox News. “You know why? He doesn’t play by the rules of war. We call him a war criminal and we do, and rightfully so. He doesn't care.”

While the Secretary of Defense does not have any defined role in the shaping of US foreign policy, he or she has a prominent role as a US envoy to NATO meetings and other international coalitions, notably the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, or Ramstein group.

At least 16 children are killed or injured every week as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, a Zelensky adviser tells the UN

State media outlet Ukrinform’s correspondent at the United Nations reported that Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head pf President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, and Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, told the Security Council that 16 Ukrainian children are victims of Moscow’s aggression every week.

She highlighted the almost 20,000 children illegally taken to Russia, adding that “the real number may be many times higher,” and described disturbing examples of the horrors faced by Ukrainian children across the country.

“Often death finds them thousands of kilometers away from the front line,” Zarivna told the council, on which Russia holds a permanent seat, citing several examples.

“We are facing enormous suffering and gross violations of children’s rights. It’s not just murder, it’s torture, sexual violence, destruction of family life, homes, schools and security,” she said.

She noted that almost 4,000 educational institutions in Ukraine were damaged by Russian shelling. Ten percent of them were completely destroyed. More than 1,600 medical facilities have also been damaged or completely destroyed.

In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres placed Russia on the “list of shame” on Children and Armed Conflict for the second straight year, Ukrinform noted.

Still, the UN chief decided to visit the BRICS conference of Kremlin’s allies hosted by Russia in October, drawing the ire of Kyiv.