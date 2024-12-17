Unmanned military drones have evolved exponentially as tools for surveillance, reconnaissance, logistical, and various other military applications since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

First Person View (FPV) kamikaze drones have represented the greatest area of technical development and pilot skills that, despite more effective electronic warfare (EW) and jamming systems, are still able to get through to kill and destroy personnel and equipment.

Infantry soldiers from both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have identified a need to provide a means to defend themselves with a weapon of last resort. The first approach was to use shotguns but, unless every soldier was issued with one, the only way to ensure all were protected was to provide ammunition that could be fired from a soldier’s personal weapon.

One obstacle is that unlike the relatively fragile, largely plastic commercial drones that are used for reconnaissance or dropping munitions, the latest military spec FPVs use much more flexible and tougher materials. These drones, unlike brittle plastic which shotgun pellets or a direct hit from normal small arms ammunition would shatter, can take a hit that would “just put a hole in the propeller” allowing the drone to carry out its attack.

Paul Bradley a ballistics expert working on the issue with Sweden’s Norma, part of the Beretta weapons group, to develop “Anti-Drone Long Effective Range (AD-LER)” ammunition. He summarized the main requirement as being the ability to transfer the maximum amount of kinetic energy from a projectile hard enough to penetrate that drone’s structure and destroy it.

Bradley said that during testing of the “AD-LER” round fired from a shotgun it was able to “catastrophically bring down” more than 80 percent of drones deployed within 50 meters (80 feet) from the shooter.

The proof that some form of purpose designed ammunition was needed was amply demonstrated in a video released by Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade at the beginning of December of trials they had carried out using various types of “standard” ammunition and a variety of weapons against simulated FPV drone attacks.

In most cases, even when a direct hit was scored not only weren’t the drones brought down but neither was their course substantially altered, and they carried on flying. In at least one case, the drone caught fire and crashed within a couple of meters of the shooter.