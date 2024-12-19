Newly published video Thursday reportedly shows the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using deadly drones to wipe out 21 approaching Russian vehicles in Ukraine’s Kupiansk sector the day before.

“On Dec. 18, the enemy attempted to expand the bridgehead near the Oskil River. The enemy moved in two columns of armored vehicles in two directions. However, the units of the Defense Forces did not allow the enemy to advance,” the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops announced in a Telegram post.

Among the destroyed Russian equipment were two T-80 tanks and nine infantry fighting vehicles. Damaged military equipment included an MT-LB, an APC, and eight IFVs.

According to the government-sponsored news agency, Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 to Dec. 19, 2024, amounted to approximately 768,220 troops, including 1,530 Russian attackers killed or wounded in the past day.

Additionally, the Ukrainians have destroyed: 9,576 Russian tanks, 19,799 armored fighting vehicles, 21,178 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,026 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,521 drones, 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/boats, one submarine, 31,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,656 units of special equipment.

According to the Telegram post, the drone strikes on Wednesday were coordinated between the: the Achilles Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko, paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade, and the guards from the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko ‘Bureviy’.”