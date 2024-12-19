President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his comments at an annual televised press conference.

“People are dying, and he thinks it’s ‘interesting’ ... Dumbass,” Zelensky posted on “X,” sharing a video of Putin discussing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky comments on Thursday, Dec. 19, followed a statement by Putin calling for a “high-tech duel” over Kyiv pitting Ukrainian air defenses against Russia’s recently developed Oreshnike intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

During his annual televised press conference, Putin had claimed that Russia’s Oreshnik missile is unstoppable by air defenses.

“Let’s call it a high-tech duel of the 21st century. Let them determine some site to hit, let’s say in Kyiv, concentrate all their air defenses there, and we will strike there with the Oreshnik and see what happens,” Putin said. “It’s interesting.”

At the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky called the Russian autocrat “crazy.”

“I think Putin is very dangerous, he doesn’t care about human lives,” Zelensky said after meeting with European heads of government. “He loves to kill.”

