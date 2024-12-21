Lithuania plans to invest in Ukraine’s Palianytsia missile drone, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced in a social media post on Friday, Dec. 20.

Palianytsia – which, according to an Aug. 24 Ukrainian Independence Day announcement from the president, were successfully tested – have already entered mass production and are expected to help the Ukrainians strike back at military targets in Russia with its own means rather than relying on partners’ acquiescence, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote in an op-ed for LB on Dec. 4.

Lithuania’s investment in Palianytsias is part of a larger €10 million investment to be made according to the “Danish model” – that is, Lithuania will invest directly into Ukraine’s domestic military production rather than sending over weapons, Shmyhal said after meeting with visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gintautas Paluckas.

“Following the Danish example, Lithuania has become the second country among our partners to implement this approach,” Shmyhal said.

This focus on direct investment in arms production is called the “Danish model,” as Denmark, a NATO member, was reportedly the first to do so on June 14.

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense industries are already working together intensively, Shmyhal said.

“Lithuania is a co-leader in the humanitarian and combat demining coalition, making a significant contribution to the coalition of drones, the air defense coalition, and the IT coalition,” Shmyhal said.