Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to expand Russia’s network of military-patriotic education programs for youth in Russia and occupied Ukraine ahead of the Kremlin’s upcoming “Year of the Defender of the Fatherland” in 2025.
- Ukrainian forces conducted drone strikes against Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan on December 21.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
- Ukrainian forces regained lost territory near Pokrovsk.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continues to exalt its efforts to establish the Unmanned Systems Forces following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official order to establish the new combat arms branch.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, Olivia Gibson, and George Barros..
