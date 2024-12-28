- Overnight 12-13 December 2024 Russia conducted a large-scale multi-axis attack into Ukraine. As with the attacks that occurred in November and prior, it involved Russian Long Range Aviation assets and Russian fixed wing Tactical Aviation assets launching multiple types of air launched cruise-missile and air launched ballistic missile systems.
- The air assets were supported by SAGARIS Land Attack Cruise Missiles launched by Black Sea Fleet assets, and One-Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) were used from multiple launch sites. In total approximately 90 missiles were used in conjunction with at least 180 OWA UAS.
- Since August 2024, it is highly likely Russia has chosen to take time to build stocks between strikes and then launch in larger, less frequent strike waves, rather than the more frequent smaller attacks conducted earlier in the year. The composition and target set of the 12-13 December attack was similar to previous attacks, focusing on Ukrainian Critical National Infrastructure and industry, whilst also attempting to supress Ukrainian Air Defence and airfields by saturating them with OWA UAS. However, Russia retains the ability and the stocks to allow such assets to be employed in smaller numbers, as a punitive measure, with little or no warning.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 28 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 28, 2024
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
