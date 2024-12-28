A video of train cars exploding was published by the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) on its Facebook page. 

“On Dec. 27, 2024, at one o’clock in the morning, an explosion took place at the railway station of the settlement of Voskresensk, Moscow region, which destroyed the wagons of a freight train – the aggressor state used them to provide logistics for the Russian occupation army,” the post said.

HUR added that the scale of damage has already been established.

With its now customary trolling tone, HUR wrote:

“Judging by the fervor of Russian propaganda – which, tries to hide the consequences of the boom, lies about the alleged absence of any fire on the territory of the Voskresensk railway depot – the Kremlin leaders’ fear of internal opposition to the Putin regime and the loss of control inside the country is seriously growing.”

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Dec. 12 Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer and head of software for Russia’s Mars defense contractor, was shot dead in a Moscow park.

Shatsky was known for modernizing the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level, introducing new UAVs, and is considered responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

According to informed Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s defense and security sector, this was a successful special operation by HUR.

