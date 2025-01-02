A Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed one person, local authorities said Thursday.

Moscow’s forces are trying to seize full control of the frontline region, which it claimed to have annexed in 2022, months after invading.

Russia fired 11 guided aerial bombs on the village of Stepnohirsk, just a few kilometers from the front line, late on Wednesday.

“A five-story building was destroyed. A man was killed. Rescuers removed his body from under the rubble,” Zaporizhzhia’s Ukrainian governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

The strike comes amid an escalation in aerial attacks, including Russian drone strikes on the center of Kyiv that killed two people in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Ukraine is fearing a possible renewed Russian offensive towards the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the front line and still under Ukrainian control.