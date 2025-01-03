Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukraine’s decision to not renew its contract to transport Russian gas through Ukrainian territory will likely significantly impact Russian gas revenues despite Kremlin posturing to the contrary.
- Gazprom is likely attempting to exploit the cessation of gas transits through Ukraine to create an artificial energy crisis to destabilize Moldova.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Ukraine will increase drone and missile strikes against Russia in 2025 as part of efforts to bring Russia to accept Ukraine’s demands for a “just peace” in future negotiations.
- Russia intends to issue Russian licenses for the operation of all six of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) reactors by 2028 as part of Moscow’s long-term efforts to legitimize its illegal occupation of the plant and exploit Ukraine’s energy supplies.
- Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike in Kursk Oblast, reportedly against a Russian military command post.
- Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) specified new details about the December 31 Ukrainian naval drone strike against Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea as Ukrainian strikes continue to degrade Russian operations in occupied Crimea.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continues to inadequately supply Russian military personnel with basic equipment and ammunition, forcing soldiers to provide their own materiel.
Authors: Christina Harward, Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, and Frederick W. Kagan.
See the original here.
