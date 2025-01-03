Struck by wreckage from a downed drone in a Russian overnight attack, a 25-year-old truck driver was killed and several people injured in the Kyiv region.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that the truck driver was in the Brovarsky district when drone debris struck him.

Monitoring groups reported that the Russian drone launch began at approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 2 and continued to the next day, with several dozen drones simultaneously flying over Ukraine.

According to Kyiv officials, the city’s air defense system started targeting enemy drones at 3:44 a.m. and continued operating for half an hour.

Four people were injured from downed drone debris.

A woman, born in 1957, reportedly experienced an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy sustained a cut and will be admitted to a children’s hospital. His father suffered incised leg wounds. In the Fastiv district, a 22-year-old woman was also injured by drone wreckage.

All the wounded were hospitalized.

Following the drone attacks, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a total 93 Shahed and Shahed-type drones were involved in the attack. Of these, 60 were shot down, and 26 lost. Some caused damage to various facilities in the Chernihiv region.

 

This story is updated as new information becomes available.

