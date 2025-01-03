The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format), an alliance of 57 countries supporting Ukraine’s defense, will be held on Jan. 9, Radio Liberty reported on Friday.

The relevant information was also confirmed on Suspilne. The meeting will be held at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany. It will be hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

At the end of December, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, after a telephone conversation with his Portuguese counterpart, Nun Mel, announced a meeting in the Ramstein format in January 2025.

US President Joe Biden initiated the first meeting of the leaders of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in Germany on Oct. 12.

However, the meeting was postponed after Biden stated that he could not participate in it due to a severe hurricane in his country. After that, the White House announced that Biden would hold a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense at the leadership level in November.

On Oct. 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein base would be held in the coming weeks.

The last, 24th, meeting of the group was held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Sept. 6.

Interfax-Ukraine
