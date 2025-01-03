Lukashenka has announced the date of his ‘reelection’ — January 26. It’s a sham with no real electoral process, conducted in an atmosphere of terror. No alternative candidates or observers will be allowed. We call on Belarusians and the international community to reject this farce.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Nobody is fooled by the regime’s sham elections.

Elections under a dictatorship are no elections at all. Lukashenka’s regime runs on repression & fear. We urge the world community to denounce this illegitimate farce & stand with the people of Belarus. Our nation deserves genuine, free & fair elections – not sham spectacles.

We cannot allow Belarus to become Putin’s consolation prize. Doing so only emboldens Russian imperialism. Belarus deserves freedom & self-determination. Any peace process for Ukraine must reject the status quo of repression in Belarus. We must build a Europe whole, free & at peace.

Advertisement

As 2024 ended, @viasna96 summarized the Belarus situation:

▪️1,265 political prisoners, including 168 women

▪️Over 1,700 political criminal convictions

▪️224 prisoners at grave risk, many with serious health conditions

Other Topics of Interest Russia to Move Forces From Syria to Libya – HUR Russian forces in Tartus are awaiting several of their ships, which are currently in the Mediterranean Sea, HUR says.

▪️At least 9 held incommunicado

▪️4 died behind bars in 2024

No child should suffer because their parents dream of freedom. Yet, thousands of children in Belarus are separated from their parents due to political repression.

Thank you, 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa, for your powerful call to support Belarusians defending freedom. Our fight for dignity and democracy unites us. Together, we prove that no dictator can break the spirit of those who believe in freedom.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched my New Year’s address despite the dictator’s desperate attempts to restrict internet access & block @YouTube in Belarus during the broadcast. We reached 150,000 views already! Watch & share the full video: