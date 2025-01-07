As he prepared for his rematch with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk gained extra motivation from a frontline Ukrainian soldier also named Oleksandr with the call sign “Shket.” The fighter from Ukraine’s armed forces poured his soul onto paper, praising the undisputed heavyweight champion for carrying the torch of Ukrainian boxing.

The letter informed Usyk that Ukrainian soldiers watch all of his fights when possible and cheer for his victory. The serviceman recounted some brutal personal experiences in Kyiv, Bakhmut and Kherson, describing how Usyk’s victories served as fiery inspirations in the darkness of war. Being fully aware of what hard work is and the value of each victory, Oleksandr the soldier equated the blood and sweat of the battlefield with the spirit of the boxing ring.

After reading the letter, Usyk came away with an even stronger sense of conviction, expressing heartfelt thanks to Ukraine’s military personnel who are supporting his country and fighting to protect it. In the ring, he fights for them.

New tracksuit held special meaning

The green and purple tracksuit worn by Oleksandr Usyk and his team upon their arrival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia represent colors and culture of Ukraine. The green chestnut leaves represent Ukraine’s Coat of Arms, standing for the nation’s resilience and unity. The 24 chestnut leaves represent the 24 regions of Ukraine.

On the upper part of the tracksuit are 22 viburnum berries, signifying Usyk’s 22 boxing victories in his professional career. Another 14 berries are found below, which stand for the 14 knockout wins the Ukrainian has attained in his career.

Born in Simferopol, Crimea, Usyk has a deep connection with the region, which is represented on the tracksuit by a traditional ornament of the region, the Örnek, symbolizing strength. This area of Ukraine has been greatly impacted by the war, especially in recent years.

The tracksuit has been recognized by UNESCO because of the cultural and peace significance of the outfit. Usyk’s team refers to the tracksuit as not just clothes, but a message.

Usyk lifts Ukrainian morale

Oleksandr Usyk is a happy-go-lucky guy. He comes across as so carefree and funny that it is easy to forget the weight of responsibility he carries on his broad shoulders. While Ukraine’s war against Russia grinds on, Usyk is very aware that millions of his countrymen are counting on him to spread some positive news in his world title defense against Tyson Fury.

Their first battle in May, won by Usyk on a split decision, produced a fight for the history books. Usyk has to be pushed into talking about the impact of his achievement on his nation’s morale. In a mid-December interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, he shared a special story about a second front line communicating with the front line of a battlefield, thinking there was a war emergency, when they were being given the news that Usyk had defeated Fury and had become undisputed champion. For a few valued moments there was a respite from the war and several groups of cheering soldiers.

The mood of the country was uplifted, at least for a short while, with Usyk’s win over Fury. There was similar joy in the Usyk household after his oldest of three children went through some nervous stretches before their dad was declared the winner of the bout. When he got home, his kids called him a real legend, but he told them he preferred just being a “simple guy.”

On the way to the first fight, Fury constantly insulted and teased Usyk, but has been noticeably more respectful the second time around. Usyk says his opponent has either changed or switched strategies. He says he has no animosity toward his challenger, only respect.

He also has compassion for Fury because of the bond they share as fathers. During their May fight week, Fury’s wife suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy. He prayed for them in the hope that they could eventually overcome their traumatic experience.

Usyk reflected on his own personal grief, recalling the death of his father in 2012, especially immediately after his victory over Fury some seven months ago. Early the morning after the first Fury fight, he spoke about how his father had visited him regularly in his dreams for the preceding months.

Usyk still feels his father’s presence in his life, never being able to forget everything he did for him growing up and helping him develop his boxing career. He sees less of him in his dreams these days, but never forgets him, looks at his father’s photos and always keeps him in his heart.

Usyk’s mood lightens up again with merriment as he remembers his recent time with Lennox Lewis, who visited him at his training camp. Usyk’s first victory over Fury saw him match Lewis’ 1999 achievement of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion. His respect for Lewis rates the three-time champion as a true “legend.”

Just as he was about to step back into the ring for a second time against Tyson Fury, the smile on Usyk’s face slowly faded. He was putting together the finishing touches on a plan of attack to gain still another victory for his country, his soldiers on the frontlines and his children.

He concluded he needed to be better than he was in the first fight. The results proved he was.

