The commander of “Group 13,” who goes by the call sign “Thirteenth,” shared the details in an interview with TSN . According to him, this wasn’t a typical mission, the team was out on a deliberate hunt.

Last Tuesday, on Dec. 31, Ukrainian Military Intelligence ( HUR ) pulled off a historic first: the special forces unit “Group 13” took out two Russian Mi-8 helicopters using a Magura V5 naval drone. It’s the first time air targets have ever been destroyed by a drone designed for the sea.

“We were specifically hunting for air targets. It was a planned operation, and we were ready to face the enemy head-on,” he said.

The action went down near Tarkhankut, where Russian helicopters have been keeping a close eye on the Black Sea ever since Ukraine’s earlier hits on Russian ships. Despite the rapid speed of the helicopters, the Magura V5 drone operator managed to target the first Mi-8 with precision, destroying it on the first strike.

“The first launch was a direct hit. They didn’t even realize what was happening and deployed air traps in confusion,” Thirteenth recalled. The second helicopter was also destroyed, and while a third got away, it limped back to base with damage.

The HUR statement said the drones launched multiple R-73 SeaDragon (NATO: AA-11 “Archer”) missiles – a Soviet-era air-to-air missile modified by Ukraine for maritime use – and downed one Mi-8 helicopter before damaging a second, forcing it to flee.

The operation required innovative tactics, as no previous playbooks existed for using naval drones against air targets. The Magura V5 itself has come a long way, with upgrades making it faster, more weather-resistant, and more adaptable than ever.

“We’ve tripled what it can do,” said the commander, adding that it’s only getting better with time.

The commander hopes they’ll soon be able to target not just helicopters but airplanes, too, with these cutting-edge sea drones.