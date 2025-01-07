Last Tuesday, on Dec. 31, Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) pulled off a historic first: the special forces unit “Group 13” took out two Russian Mi-8 helicopters using a Magura V5 naval drone. It’s the first time air targets have ever been destroyed by a drone designed for the sea.

The commander of “Group 13,” who goes by the call sign “Thirteenth,” shared the details in an interview with TSN. According to him, this wasn’t a typical mission, the team was out on a deliberate hunt.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We were specifically hunting for air targets. It was a planned operation, and we were ready to face the enemy head-on,” he said.

The action went down near Tarkhankut, where Russian helicopters have been keeping a close eye on the Black Sea ever since Ukraine’s earlier hits on Russian ships. Despite the rapid speed of the helicopters, the Magura V5 drone operator managed to target the first Mi-8 with precision, destroying it on the first strike.

Advertisement

“The first launch was a direct hit. They didn’t even realize what was happening and deployed air traps in confusion,” Thirteenth recalled. The second helicopter was also destroyed, and while a third got away, it limped back to base with damage.

The HUR statement said the drones launched multiple R-73 SeaDragon (NATO: AA-11 “Archer”) missiles – a Soviet-era air-to-air missile modified by Ukraine for maritime use – and downed one Mi-8 helicopter before damaging a second, forcing it to flee.

Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Postpones European Trip Until After Inauguration
Other Topics of Interest

Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Postpones European Trip Until After Inauguration

While his visit to Kyiv was initially scheduled for early January, the trip has now been postponed, and a new date has not yet been confirmed.

The operation required innovative tactics, as no previous playbooks existed for using naval drones against air targets. The Magura V5 itself has come a long way, with upgrades making it faster, more weather-resistant, and more adaptable than ever.

“We’ve tripled what it can do,” said the commander, adding that it’s only getting better with time.

The commander hopes they’ll soon be able to target not just helicopters but airplanes, too, with these cutting-edge sea drones.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
Read Next
Ukrainian Navy Destroys Two Pantsir-S1 and ‘Wasp’ Anti-Aircraft Systems in 24 Hours Top News
Ukrainian Navy Destroys Two Pantsir-S1 and ‘Wasp’ Anti-Aircraft Systems in 24 Hours
By Julia Struck
23m ago
Has Zelensky Finally Struck Out at Belarus’s Lukashenko? Zelensky
ANALYSIS: Has Zelensky Finally Struck Out at Belarus’s Lukashenko?
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Postpones European Trip Until After Inauguration War in Ukraine
Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Postpones European Trip Until After Inauguration
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Zelensky Sees Ratings Drop as Ukraine War Nears 4th Year War in Ukraine
Zelensky Sees Ratings Drop as Ukraine War Nears 4th Year
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Behind the Scenes of the Tyson Fury Rematch
Next » SBU Foils Terrorist Bombing – Saves Life of ‘Duped’ Bomber