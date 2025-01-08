Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) repelled a Russian assault in the Kursk region, targeting and destroying five armored vehicles, including two tanks, according to an SSO report shared on Telegram.

“The SSO destroyed five enemy armored vehicles in the Kursk region,” reads the caption accompanying a video released by the unit on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the video’s time and location, which shows Russian equipment being struck during the engagement.

The report said that SSO operators, in coordination with Ukrainian Defense Forces, thwarted an attempt by Russian forces to storm a settlement in the Kursk region.

“During the unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions, SSO unmanned aerial systems targeted and destroyed two enemy tanks and three armored vehicles,” the statement read.

Additionally, the SSO reported eliminating four Russian soldiers who were attempting to breach Ukrainian positions.

Since Aug. 6, 2024, when Ukrainian forces first crossed into Russia’s Kursk region, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) have conducted numerous ambushes and rapid strikes on Russian troop positions. These missions have resulted in the elimination of Russian soldiers, the capture of dozens more, and the rescue of encircled Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on Jan. 5, Ukraine launched a second offensive in the Kursk region, targeting multiple areas and achieving tactical advances.

Geolocated footage released on Jan. 5 and 6 confirms Ukrainian gains in several key areas, including southern Berdyn, central Russky Porechny, and central Novosotnytsky – all northeast of Sudzha.

An open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst, known by the pseudonym Def Mon, reported on X that Ukrainian forces advanced approximately 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) into Russian territory on the first day of the renewed offensive. However, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions.

Pro-Russian bloggers and Telegram channels have acknowledged significant Ukrainian pressure in the region, hinting at the potential for further escalation in the coming days.

As Russia intensified its counteroffensive efforts, Ukraine’s Special Ops adapted by repelling assaults and targeting reinforcements. North Korean soldiers, deployed by Russia to bolster its forces, have become frequent targets of SSO operations.

On Jan. 7, the SSO reported the elimination of 13 North Korean soldiers during operations in Russia’s Kursk region. Operators from the 8th Special Ops Regiment reportedly killed five soldiers in a gunfight and eliminated eight others using drones.

Following the battle, SSO personnel inspected the bodies and recovered several items, including a machine gun with a collimator sight, a Chinese-Russian “Azart” radio station, and a drone detector.

One soldier also carried an ID card that differed from standard military identification, suggesting he might have been an officer. Additionally, a letter addressed to the Communist Party of North Korea was found among the belongings.

