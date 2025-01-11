Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces struck a Russian ammunition and drone storage warehouse in Rostov Oblast on the night of January 9 to 10.
- The Kremlin reiterated that it is ready to hold talks with US President-elect Donald Trump without any “preconditions” but noted that its negotiating position remains unchanged.
- The United States, United Kingdom, and Japan announced new sanctions against Russia on January 10.
- The EU recently transferred three billion euros (about $3.07 billion) to Ukraine, the first tranche of EU funding from the profits of frozen Russian assets.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
- The BBC Russian Service reported on January 10 that a joint investigation conducted with Russian opposition outlet Medizona using open-source data has confirmed that at least 88,055 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022.
Authors: Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.
