Map of the latest defense intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine: 10 January 2025, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 10, 2025
The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 January 2025. #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QUpuna3vzh
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter