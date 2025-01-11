Map of the latest defense intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine: 10 January 2025, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Why Are Ukrainian Air Defense F-16s Flying With Missiles Limited by ‘Leadership’? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Why Are Ukrainian Air Defense F-16s Flying With Missiles Limited by ‘Leadership’?
By Christopher Stewart
1h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 9 January 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 9 January 2025
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 10, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 10, 2025
By ISW
10h ago
President Zelensky’s ‘Ramstein’ Address to Ukraine’s Allies War in Ukraine
President Zelensky’s ‘Ramstein’ Address to Ukraine’s Allies
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Closes Airports Amid Widespread Drone Attacks as Ukraine Repels Massive UAV Assault
Next » Ukraine Captures First North Korean Fighting for Russia