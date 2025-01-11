Several Russian regions came under a massive drone assault early Saturday morning, Jan. 11, with explosions and air defense activity reported. A fire also broke out in Novorossiysk, according to Russian Telegram channels.

The Mash Telegram channel reported that residents in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, and Lipetsk regions witnessed the drone attacks. Authorities in Anapa (Krasnodar Krai) also confirmed drone activity in the area.

Social media users in Novorossiysk shared videos showing air defense operations, followed by an explosion. Another video, released later, showed a fire that reportedly occurred when a drone struck the port, according to witnesses.

Late on Jan. 10, the Kerch Bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea was closed as unidentified drones were observed flying over the peninsula. Videos circulated online captured the sounds of drones and air defense systems in action.

Mash reported in the morning that Saratov airport was temporarily closed, adding, “Preliminarily, this is due to attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the city. The siren is active.”

Before this, Rosaviatsia reported the implementation of temporary restrictions at the airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk. However, these restrictions were lifted at 8:30 a.m. Moscow time.

Meanwhile, early on Saturday morning, Russian forces launched 74 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types at Ukraine from four directions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported via Telegram.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams from the Air Force and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“As of 09:00, the destruction of 47 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones has been confirmed,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

Air defense systems were activated across multiple regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv. Significant activity was also reported in Kyiv city and the Kyiv region.

Falling debris from downed Russian drones caused damage in seven Ukrainian regions, including to farm buildings, institutions, private homes, and vehicles. No casualties were reported, and recovery efforts are underway.

The Ukrainian Air Force also shared a video showing the downing of Shahed drones in the eastern sector on Jan. 11.

“Remember, enemy UAVs hit by air defense do not dissolve in the air; they inevitably fall to the ground. There is a real threat to life,” read the video’s caption.

Separately, Kyiv Post sources within Ukraine’s special services confirmed that a coordinated operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy successfully struck a Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in the Rostov region early on Jan. 10.

According to these sources, SBU drones overwhelmed Russian air defense systems before a Neptune missile strike caused powerful explosions and likely ignited stored ammunition.

Throughout the night, Russian social media reported hearing drones, air defense activity, and a significant explosion. Additional blasts, likely caused by secondary detonations, followed later.