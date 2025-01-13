Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Ukrainian General staff reported on January 12 that Ukrainian forces conducted a high-precision airstrike on the command post of Russia’s 2nd Combined Arms Army [CAA] (Central Military District) in Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast.
  • South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers during combat operations in Kursk Oblast on January 9.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Media Says Zelensky to Stand for Second Term and Abandon ‘Servant of the People’ Zelensky
Media Says Zelensky to Stand for Second Term and Abandon ‘Servant of the People’
By Steve Brown
10m ago
Incoming White House Team: Trump’s Excellent Negotiating Skills Will Bring Ukraine Peace War in Ukraine
Incoming White House Team: Trump’s Excellent Negotiating Skills Will Bring Ukraine Peace
By Stefan Korshak
59m ago
Ukrainian Drone Takes Out Three Russian UAVs With Shotgun, Targets Soldier in Viral Vid Drones
Ukrainian Drone Takes Out Three Russian UAVs With Shotgun, Targets Soldier in Viral Vid
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Russia Advances Near 8 Settlements in Donetsk Region, Battlefield Map Shows Donetsk
Russia Advances Near 8 Settlements in Donetsk Region, Battlefield Map Shows
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘There Should Be No Doubt Left in the World’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 13
Next » Online Photo Suggests US High-Tech Drone Completes First Mission in Ukraine