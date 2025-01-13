Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The Ukrainian General staff reported on January 12 that Ukrainian forces conducted a high-precision airstrike on the command post of Russia’s 2nd Combined Arms Army [CAA] (Central Military District) in Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast.
- South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers during combat operations in Kursk Oblast on January 9.
- Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.
Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.
