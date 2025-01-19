Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck two Russian oil depots in Kaluga and Tula oblasts on the night of January 17 to 18.
  • Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian air defense system and radars in occupied Ukraine on the night of January 17 to 18.
  • The Russian Central Grouping of Forces appears to have assembled a strike group comprised of units of the 2nd and 41st combined arms armies (CAAs) south of Pokrovsk, likely as part of ongoing Russian efforts to intensify offensive operations south and southwest of the town.
  • The Russian military command also reportedly redeployed elements of a second unit of the 51st CAA from the Kurakhove direction to offensive operations east of Pokrovsk amid ongoing efforts to intensify activity in this area.
  • NATO officials are reportedly preparing for a joint NATO-Georgia exercise scheduled for March 2025.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and in the Chasiv Yar and Velyka Novosilka directions.
  • Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions in the Kharkiv direction.

ISW - map.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and George Barros.

See the original here.

