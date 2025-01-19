  • In central Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have applied increasing pressure on the town of Velyka Novosilka. Through January 2025, Russian forces have advanced north to seize the villages of Neskuchne and Vremivka - the latter situated to the immediate west of the town.
  • Velyka Novosilka has been on the front line since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Russia failed in attempts to seize the town in summer 2022, and Ukraine pushed Russian forces south in 2023.
  • Russia’s advances on this axis come after it seized other towns to the east - notably Vuhledar in October 2024 and Kurakhove earlier in January 2025.
