Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- The Ukrainian General Staff reported on January 18 that Russian forces used ammunition equipped with chemical agents banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) 434 times in Ukraine in December 2024, contributing to a total of 5,389 documented cases since February 2023.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kupyansk, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
- Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.
- Russian volunteer military detachments continue efforts to boost manpower by recruiting women into the Russian Armed Forces.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and George Barros.
