Ukrainian forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kursk region, marking the first confirmed instance of Pyongyang’s direct involvement in the war.

The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were wounded during combat and are currently receiving medical treatment in Kyiv. During interrogations, one soldier revealed he was initially sent to Russia under the guise of military training.

Screenshot from video released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly showing a captured North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk, Jan. 12. 2025.

Among the items recovered from the prisoners were Russian-issued military identification documents, including one ID card assigned to a soldier from Russia’s Tuva region, per reporting by The Washington Post. The discovery suggests efforts to integrate North Korean troops into Russian units under false identities.

Handwritten instructions found on the captives emphasized strict orders to avoid capture, with directives to take their own lives rather than surrender.

Ukrainian intelligence officials noted that such orders are consistent with reports from defectors who describe North Korea’s military doctrine as deeply rooted in ideological control and personal sacrifice.

Ukrainian forces also found personal diaries among the detainees, offering insight into their experiences and motivations. Some entries reiterated allegiance to North Korean leadership, with one soldier writing that he would “carry out the supreme commander’s orders without hesitation.”