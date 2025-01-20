Ukrainian forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kursk region, marking the first confirmed instance of Pyongyang’s direct involvement in the war.
The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were wounded during combat and are currently receiving medical treatment in Kyiv. During interrogations, one soldier revealed he was initially sent to Russia under the guise of military training.
Among the items recovered from the prisoners were Russian-issued military identification documents, including one ID card assigned to a soldier from Russia’s Tuva region, per reporting by The Washington Post. The discovery suggests efforts to integrate North Korean troops into Russian units under false identities.
Handwritten instructions found on the captives emphasized strict orders to avoid capture, with directives to take their own lives rather than surrender.
Ukrainian intelligence officials noted that such orders are consistent with reports from defectors who describe North Korea’s military doctrine as deeply rooted in ideological control and personal sacrifice.
Ukrainian forces also found personal diaries among the detainees, offering insight into their experiences and motivations. Some entries reiterated allegiance to North Korean leadership, with one soldier writing that he would “carry out the supreme commander’s orders without hesitation.”
Analysts say these documents align with North Korea’s long-standing emphasis on absolute loyalty and strict discipline among its armed forces.
The presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine raises concerns about deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Western intelligence agencies have previously assessed that North Korea has supplied Russia with artillery shells and missiles.
The deployment of personnel, however, suggests an expansion of direct military support.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that approximately 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 injured in the conflict, indicating significant involvement.
Ukraine has called for an international response to North Korea’s involvement, urging its allies to recognize that Russia is seeking external reinforcements to sustain its military campaign.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is prepared to return the captured soldiers to Pyongyang as part of a potential prisoner exchange with Russia. Officials continue to investigate their exact role and chain of command.
