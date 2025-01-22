Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces conducted a series of drone strikes against Russian defense industrial enterprises and oil refineries in Russia on the night of January 20 to 21 as part of an ongoing strike series aimed at degrading Russian military capacity.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces also continue to conduct strikes against Russian command posts in the Russian rear.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and People’s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping held a phone call on January 21 and emphasized deepening cooperation.
  • Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein’s recent appointment has thus far failed to solve or distract from Russia’s failure to adequately respond to Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove. Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Pokrovsk.
  • Russian ultranationalist milbloggers renewed complaints against the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) for failing to hold the Russian military command accountable for military failures.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and George Barros.

See the original here.

