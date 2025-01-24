From the book Vertep by Hrytsko Chubai (Jan. 23, 1949 – May 16, 1982), a brilliant Ukrainian underground poet, in constant conflict with the Soviet regime. Honoring him on his birthday with my translation. – Yuriy Tarnawsky

he saw today in his eye

yesterday’s tear

he saw tomorrow in his eye

yesterday’s tear

day after tomorrow he once again saw in his eye

yesterday’s tear and he understood

he’d never be able to shed it

and understood that this is

the end

THEN

he kissed the face of the evening road with the soles of his shoes

all the way to the abyss of silence long and painfully

stripped off himself the last phrase nervously

unbuttoning his words for a long time didn’t dare

to look at his reflection in the musical note re

and when he finally did look he saw there was nobody there

THEN

there shot up from the ground up a giant tree and it split in two the bell

and the tree of fright split in two the belfry

and left settle on its shoulder a huge flock of crows

this tree

took а long time to pass

and when it did pass

then all saw

HOW

along the spasmodic frozen line

а black apple came rolling down

а black apple rolls down

it stops in the field

and then the soul of the one who’s committed suicide rides in

on the gray horse of smoke

so as to find

the accomplice of the crime and the double of the soul

appears on the other side of the apple

atop а green clay horse

and the soul charges him with the crime

and the double of the soul on the other side of the black apple

speaks his excuse

and then charges the soul of the double

with the same crime

and the soul repeats word by word

its own excuse

and when the double in anger

starts doubling for the third time

then the soul will hide behind a knife

and when the double doubles for the fourth time

then the soul will hide behind a candle

and the soul will hide behind a poppyseed kernel

when the double doubles for the tenth time

and everyone’s fright will start wandering aimlessly around and calling

in the middle of the three road signs passionately calling

to wonder around aimlessly

because a thousand of doubles

on the other side of the apple

will be grazing their green horses

A THOUSAND DOUBLES ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE APPLE

but there’s nowhere to hide

it’s not me no it’s not me

maybe it’s the flower

it’s not me no it’s not me

it’s the green horse

it’s not me no it’s not me

Translation by Yuriy Tarnawsky