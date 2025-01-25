Two apartment blocks in the Kyiv region were damaged in a Russian drone strike early Saturday, the Kyiv Region Police Department reported.

At 8:05 a.m., authorities reported that the attack caused damage to nine apartments and six vehicles across two districts. In addition, a fire broke out at an enterprise facility, spanning 600 square meters. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Police had not confirmed any casualties. Response teams, including Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and bomb squads, were working at the scene.

Authorities urged residents to seek shelter during air raid alerts, adhere to safety precautions, and report any suspicious items to the 102 hotline.

This strike follows a previous attack on a nine-story residential building in Vyshneve, where emergency responders rescued five people, including two children.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Kyiv
Russia’s Drone Attack: Three Killed, Fires in Kyiv Region, Crater in Lviv War in Ukraine
Russia’s Drone Attack: Three Killed, Fires in Kyiv Region, Crater in Lviv
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Kyiv Lawyer Nabbed for Moscow Spy Recruitment Kyiv
Kyiv Lawyer Nabbed for Moscow Spy Recruitment
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 19
Russian Attacks Kill 6 Across Ukraine, Kyiv Says Zelensky
Russian Attacks Kill 6 Across Ukraine, Kyiv Says
By AFP
Jan. 19
Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Kills Three, Leaves Several Injured Kyiv
Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Kills Three, Leaves Several Injured
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 18
Read Next
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership Zelensky
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership
By Kyiv Post
59m ago
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge Editor's Choice Ukraine
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 24, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 24, 2025
By ISW
3h ago
Ukraine-Skeptic Pete Hegseth Confirmed US Defense Secretary After VP Casts Tie-Breaking Senate Vote Ukraine
Ukraine-Skeptic Pete Hegseth Confirmed US Defense Secretary After VP Casts Tie-Breaking Senate Vote
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Angry Slovaks Ratchet Up Protests Against PM Fico’s Pro-Russia Drive
Next » Belarus Election Offers Lukashenko Versus No One Else