Two apartment blocks in the Kyiv region were damaged in a Russian drone strike early Saturday, the Kyiv Region Police Department reported.
At 8:05 a.m., authorities reported that the attack caused damage to nine apartments and six vehicles across two districts. In addition, a fire broke out at an enterprise facility, spanning 600 square meters. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.
Police had not confirmed any casualties. Response teams, including Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and bomb squads, were working at the scene.
Authorities urged residents to seek shelter during air raid alerts, adhere to safety precautions, and report any suspicious items to the 102 hotline.
This strike follows a previous attack on a nine-story residential building in Vyshneve, where emergency responders rescued five people, including two children.
