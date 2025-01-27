Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the world must unite against evil, in comments marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death.

The Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 claiming that the government in Kyiv contained neo-Nazi elements and saying the country must be demilitarised.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky warned the that memory of the Holocaust is growing weaker and said some countries are still trying to destroy entire nations.

“We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness,” he said, according to a statement from the presidency.

“And it is everyone’s mission to do everything possible to prevent evil from winning,” he added.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia’s invasion “brought back to Ukrainian soil horrors that Europe has not seen since World War II.”

Advertisement

“Jewish communities of Ukraine are also suffering from constant Russian terror, in particular in the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, which have a population of over a million, and other localities,” it added.

The Holocaust decimated the Jewish community in Ukraine, which during World War II was part of the Soviet Union.

It was not the first massacre of Jewish people in Ukraine’s history, which had seen previous anti-Semitic pogroms.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Zelensky
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect Ukraine
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect
By Katie Livingstone
13h ago
Zelensky Commemorates Auschwitz Anniversary at Babyn Yar Zelensky
Zelensky Commemorates Auschwitz Anniversary at Babyn Yar
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
For the Record: Joint Statement by Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova Ukraine
For the Record: Joint Statement by Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Zelensky Says Allies Should Work on ‘Format’ for Any Talks With Russia Zelensky
Zelensky Says Allies Should Work on ‘Format’ for Any Talks With Russia
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance Russia
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance
By Kyiv Post
41m ago
Ukraine’s Existence ‘At Risk’ Without Peace Talks by Summer, Says Intelligence Chief War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Existence ‘At Risk’ Without Peace Talks by Summer, Says Intelligence Chief
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Up-Armored Ukrainian Leopard Tank Survives Multiple Russian FPV Drone Strikes Tanks
Up-Armored Ukrainian Leopard Tank Survives Multiple Russian FPV Drone Strikes
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukrainian Cadet Plots to Adjust Russian Strikes on Classmates for Money – SBU SBU
Ukrainian Cadet Plots to Adjust Russian Strikes on Classmates for Money – SBU
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Fico’s Coalition Critically Weakens as More MPs Withdraw Support – for Now
Next » Ukrainian Cadet Plots to Adjust Russian Strikes on Classmates for Money – SBU