A Ukrainian cadet at a military institute was reportedly plotting to help Russia adjust missile strikes on the facility in Western Ukraine – with her classmates present – under promises of financial rewards and subsequent extraction to Russia.

In a Friday press release, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the cadet was recruited by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), but it did not disclose details such as name, age, or where she came from. It also did not disclose how she was recruited.

“As the investigation established, the traitor was going to provide the FSB with the geolocations of the university’s official buildings, in which other cadets, including her classmates, were located,” the press release says.

The military institute was relocated from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine to the Lviv region in western Ukraine after Russia’s 2022 invasion, it adds.

The suspect was supposed to leave the institute’s premises before the attack and be extracted to Russia via third countries, the SBU said.

The SBU said its military counterintelligence unit was aware of the plot in advance and arrested the cadet as she was leaving the institute and attempting to send the coordinates to her handler, where a “mobile phone containing evidence of working for the enemy” was seized upon her arrest.

The suspect was charged with high treason under martial law and faces life in prison and confiscation of properties if convicted.

Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Appoints High-Flying General to Critical Eastern Donbas Sector, Scene of Heavy Russia Losses

General Myhailo Drapaty rocketed from obscurity to number two in the Ukrainian army, in less than three years. His favorite tactics are drone swarms and maximizing Russian casualties.

In September 2024, the SBU arrested a 22-year-old demobilized soldier in the Zaporizhzhia region suspected of spying for Russia, whose parents live in occupied territories and have been cooperating with the local occupation regime.

