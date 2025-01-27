North Korean (DPRK) troops have reportedly pulled back from the frontline in Russia’s Kursk region after suffering heavy losses - a Ukrainian special forces commander with the call sign “Puls” told Sky News.

Puls, who leads the 1st Combat Divers Battalion of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO), observed a noticeable shift around two weeks ago, with the North Koreans pulling back from the frontlines.

“The Russians are standing, working everywhere along the frontline, but no Koreans,” he said. “Either they’re analyzing their mistakes, or tending to their wounds, or maybe they’re waiting for reinforcements,” he said, adding that reports suggested Kim Jong Un could be sending additional troops to the region.

Puls assessed that, based on intercepted Russian communications, the North Koreans are not gone for good.

“They’re still present, training or waiting for reinforcements. Something is happening - they’ll be back soon,” he said.

Puls highlighted the distinct way North Korean troops operate compared to Russian forces, saying they are far more disciplined, with exceptional morale and determination - “completely brainwashed.”

According to news the report, Ukrainian troops described DPRK troops’ tactics as relentless, with soldiers pushing forward under heavy fire even as the number of casualties continues to mount.

Efforts to recover the dead and wounded suggest a desire to remove evidence of their presence more than for humanitarian reasons. In other instances wounded North Koreans have resorted to suicide to avoid capture, shouting “For General Kim Jong Un.”

Coordination issues with Russian forces, exacerbated by language barriers, have hindered their effectiveness according to several reports. North Koreans were described as better equipped than many Russian soldiers but lacked heavy armor, relying on foot movement and improvised transport such as golf buggies.

Puls described them as “perfectly groomed,” appearing to be aged between 25-40 years old, saying their disciplined appearance contrasted with their brutal battlefield losses.

According to Sky News, Kim Jong Un nor Vladimir Putin have yet to officially acknowledge the deployment of North Korean troops to the war in Ukraine. However, Puls’ commandos recently conducted a mission to gather DNA samples and documents from about 25 DPRK soldiers killed in a drone and artillery strike in Kursk.

Body camera footage shared with Sky News shows Ukrainian SSO fighters collecting evidence from the scene. The soldiers carefully extracted DNA samples, bagged clumps of hair, and removed documents, including military ID cards, handwritten notes, and photographs. The identity documents were Russian, seemingly in an attempt to conceal the soldiers’ North Korean identity.

Puls’ commandos conducted a mission to gather DNA samples from about 25 DPRK soldiers killed in a strike in Kursk/screenshots by Sky News

A soldier involved in the operation, codenamed “Trainer,” reported that the North Koreans carried only ammunition and chocolate, with no water supplies, relying on taking Ukrainian positions for sustenance.

Among their items were maps, letters, and notes, which Trainer said appeared to document battlefield experiences, adding “It’s the experience they are accumulating for their country, for conflicts they might face in the future.”

DPRK forces have suffered significant losses in the Kursk region, with British intelligence reporting 4,000 casualties by mid-January—over a third of the 11,000 troops initially deployed, as per the UK Ministry of Defence. Of these, a quarter were killed in action, severely undermining their ability to support Russia’s offensive, the report read.

The report also highlighted language barriers and integration issues between DPRK and Russian forces, which have limited their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War predicts that at the current rate, North Korea’s deployed forces could be entirely wiped out by mid-April.

Since their December deployment, DPRK troops have faced relentless combat, averaging 92 casualties daily. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed 3,800 casualties earlier this month, while South Korea’s intelligence reported 300 killed and 2,700 wounded as of Jan. 13.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky acknowledged their discipline and bravery but said they often advance without proper armored support, relying on human waves through minefields. According to The New York Times, these tactics expose both their determination and poor coordination with Russian forces, who treat DPRK soldiers as expendable.

Unlike Russian troops, North Koreans reportedly evacuate their wounded but are ordered to commit suicide if captured. Ukrainian forces also claim Russian drones target both DPRK captives and Ukrainian soldiers to prevent their capture.