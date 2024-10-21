Featured
Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel EXCLUSIVE HUR
Six officers from North Korea were among the 20 soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk, intelligence sources say.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Oct. 4
[VIDEOS] North Korean Troops in Russia Confirmed Ukraine
Kyiv Post sources fluent in Korean have confirmed that the language, with an accent atypical in the South, was spoken in two videos alleging Pyongyang troops’ presence in Russia.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 19

Ukraine and South Korea both claimed in mid-October that Pyongyang had deployed troops to aid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, likely as a result of a mutual defense pact signed in June.

In early October, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) claimed that Pyongyang had deployed troops to reinforce Moscow’s troops in Ukraine. In addition, media reports, citing HUR, claimed that six North Korean officers had been killed in a missile strike, with 18 more Pyongyang troops having allegedly deserted their positions near Ukraine.

HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov said Oct. 18 that Pyongyang was preparing to send 11,000 troops to aid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the reports, Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) issued satellite images alleging North Korean troops in Russia’s Far East prior to their deployments in Ukraine. Videos circulating on social media around the time also depicted Korean-speaking soldiers in a Russian military base.

This is a developing story.

Latest

Can North Korea’s Elite Soldiers Save Russia in Battle for Kursk?
HUR
Can North Korea’s Elite Soldiers Save Russia in Battle for Kursk?
Though North Korean troops may soon bolster Russian forces in Kursk, analysts doubt their impact as Moscow faces manpower shortages and high casualties.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
13h ago
US Defense Secretary Confirms North Korean Troops in Russia, ‘Very Serious’ if ‘Co-Belligerents’
Russia
US Defense Secretary Confirms North Korean Troops in Russia, ‘Very Serious’ if ‘Co-Belligerents’
The US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, said Tuesday that the US is “seeing evidence” that Pyongyang has deployed troops to Russia, but that their roles and purposes remain unclear.
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
North Koreans in Ukraine – 8 Officers Killed in Action, Says Chinese Merc
War in Ukraine
North Koreans in Ukraine – 8 Officers Killed in Action, Says Chinese Merc
A Chinese mercenary fighting for Russia claimed that eight Pyongyang officers were killed in action during their first day of deployment in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Seoul May Send Military Specialists to Ukraine to Monitor North Korean Troops
South Korea
Seoul May Send Military Specialists to Ukraine to Monitor North Korean Troops
Additionally, South Korea is set to review its longstanding ban on exporting lethal aid to a country at war which means it could supply defensive arms to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
North Korean Troops in Ukraine – A Wake-up Call
War in Ukraine
OPINION: North Korean Troops in Ukraine – A Wake-up Call
Inching towards a world war because of the lack of deterrence from Washington’s ‘de-escalation’ policy
By Alexander Vindman
2d ago
North Korea UN Representative Denies Pyongyang Sent Troops to Russia
War in Ukraine
North Korea UN Representative Denies Pyongyang Sent Troops to Russia
Seoul's spy agency said Friday that Pyongyang sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to help its ally, claiming that 1,500 special forces were already training in Russia's Far East.
By AFP
Oct. 22
North Korean Ballistic Missile Expert Spotted in Donetsk
Kyiv
North Korean Ballistic Missile Expert Spotted in Donetsk
The leading missile developer was part of Kim Jong-un’s team during the September 2023 summit with Russia. His presence in Ukraine is likely to analyze the performance of Pyongyang’s KN-23 missile.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 21
South Korea’s President on North Korean Troops to Russia: We Will Not ‘Sit Idly By’
South Korea
South Korea’s President on North Korean Troops to Russia: We Will Not ‘Sit Idly By’
Russia’s ambassador to Seoul got called in for a talking-to with suggestions South Korea would review its longstanding ban on exporting lethal aid to Ukraine, a country at war.
By Stefan Korshak
Oct. 21
North Korean Deserters Fleeing Kursk May Be Pressed Into Fighting Ukrainian Forces, Intel Claims
HUR
North Korean Deserters Fleeing Kursk May Be Pressed Into Fighting Ukrainian Forces, Intel Claims
The 18 North Korean soldiers who had fled from positions in the Kursk region were detained and relocated to participate in assault operations against Ukrainian troops, HUR reports.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Oct. 21
South Korea Demands 'Immediate Withdrawal' of North Korean Troops in Russia
War in Ukraine
South Korea Demands 'Immediate Withdrawal' of North Korean Troops in Russia
Approximately 1,500 North Korean special forces are already in Russia, getting acclimated and expected to head to the front lines soon, South Korea's intelligence agency reported on Friday.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 21
Up to 12,000 North Korean Troops Transferred to Russia, Satellite Images Show
Russia
Up to 12,000 North Korean Troops Transferred to Russia, Satellite Images Show
Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) provided evidence on Friday of what it said were North Korean troops’ deployments to Russia before participating in the war in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 20
[VIDEOS] North Korean Troops in Russia Confirmed
Ukraine
[VIDEOS] North Korean Troops in Russia Confirmed
Kyiv Post sources fluent in Korean have confirmed that the language, with an accent atypical in the South, was spoken in two videos alleging Pyongyang troops’ presence in Russia.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 19
[PHOTOS] Seoul’s Spy Agency Reveals Evidence of North Korean Troops in Russia
War in Ukraine
[PHOTOS] Seoul’s Spy Agency Reveals Evidence of North Korean Troops in Russia
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has released a series of satellite imageries and information pertaining to the alleged North Korean troops’ presence in Russia.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 18
18 North Korean Soldiers Have Gone AWOL Near Ukrainian Border
North Korea
18 North Korean Soldiers Have Gone AWOL Near Ukrainian Border
A Ukrainian news outlet citing intelligence sources says the servicemen left their positions on the border between the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 15
