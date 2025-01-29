Denmark’s Energy Agency has granted a permit to the Russian-owned company Nord Stream 2 AG to conduct preservation work on the damaged Nord Stream 2 Baltic pipeline by sealing its open ends to prevent further damage.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines transport natural gas from Russia to Germany and cross the exclusive economic zones of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.  

Nord Stream 2 was damaged by explosions in September 2022, leading to four gas leaks—two in Sweden’s economic zone and two in Denmark’s waters. Following the incident, Germany, Sweden and Denmark each launched investigations.  

According to a press release published by the Danish Energy Agency on Tuesday, “the proposed work aims to minimize risks to the environment and human safety by preserving a damaged pipeline.” 

“This will prevent further gas leakage from the pipeline and the inflow of oxygenated seawater into the system,” the agency added. 

The project, expected to take place in mid-to-late 2025, involves installing specialized plugs to secure the pipeline. 

Nord Stream 2 AG estimates that one of the damaged pipelines still contains around 9–10 million standard cubic meters of natural gas, while the other pipeline remains intact and pressurized at approximately 54 bar, down from the original 103 bar. 

Better safe than sorry 

Given that Nord Stream 2 AG is fully owned by Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom, Danish authorities have imposed oversight measures to prevent any unauthorized activities.  

The company must submit an annual plan detailing its future intentions for the facility, allowing regulators to closely monitor developments and ensure compliance. 

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said both Nord Stream pipelines should be scrapped to protect EU countries from dependence on Russian gas. 

“This pipeline causes a very big threat to Ukraine, to Poland, to Slovakia but also to other Central European countries,” he said on Monday. 

