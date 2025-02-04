Ukrainska Pravda on Monday wrote that the European Commission would provide almost €3 million in aid to independent journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus who have found shelter in the European Union and have continued their reporting from there.

Brussels announced that those funds will go toward supporting independent media and journalists from Belarus and Russia working in EU countries, enabling them to continue producing and distributing content to their audiences without “editorial interference.”

The Ukrainian news agency went on to report that the funds will also be used to create a pan-European platform or network of media centers to promote independent journalism: Up until March 14, non-governmental organizations and research centers can apply for support for journalists.

“Russian independent media and civil society play a vital role in ensuring the continued flow of information to Russian audiences, in and outside Russia,” the EC wrote.

In 2022, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin made it a crime for journalists to describe his full-scale invasion of Ukraine as anything other than a “special military operation.”

In 2023 alone, 34 journalists were detained and 29 remained in prison until at least the end of that year.

Among those were Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter who in March of 2023 was detained by Russian authorities on trumped-up espionage charges while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg. The US State Department determined his arrest to be a “wrongful detention,” but on July 19, 2023, he was sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

Last August he was returned to the United States as part of what his backers called “the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.”

Another highly publicized case in the US was that of Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist, who was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for spreading “false information about the Russian army.” Kurmasheva’s sentence was handed down in Kazan on the same day that the court in Yekaterinburg convicted Gershkovich.

In April of last year, two Russian journalists, Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin, were arrested in Russia on “extremism” charges and accusations of working for a group founded by the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny. They were faced with a maximum of six years for alleged “participation in an extremist organization.”