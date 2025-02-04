The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent’s defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

The EU’s 27 leaders, Britain’s prime minister and the head of NATO were in Brussels to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defense spending, a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America’s allies.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But it was Trump’s repeated threat to target Europe “soon” -- after having ordered tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China -- that set the meeting’s tone.

“If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe, as a true power, will have to stand up for itself and therefore react,” French President Emmanuel Macron warned.

Advertisement

The tough talk, which came before Trump temporarily backed down after talks with Canada and Mexico, mirrored the message from the European Commission, which said the EU would “respond firmly” to any US tariffs.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, labelled trade wars “totally unnecessary and stupid”.

“There are no winners in trade wars,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Trade aside, Trump has rattled US allies with a series of direct threats, not least his insistence that he wants to acquire strategically important Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Other Topics of Interest Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode Putin should be panicking about Russia’s economy – but he appears to be in denial. Is he being shielded from reality by his own advisers, setting the stage for a dramatic downfall?

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, reiterated in Brussels that the Arctic island was “not for sale.”

‘Never always tranquil’

The trade threats from the White House add an unwelcome new layer to the already complex challenge of bolstering European defenses faced with a menacing Russia and the specter of Washington pulling back.

Trump has made clear Europe can no longer take US protection for granted, insisting that NATO countries more than double their defense spending target to five percent of their total economic output; a goal out of reach for many.

Advertisement

He has also vowed to bring a quick end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaving Europeans fearful he could sideline them and force Kyiv into a bad deal.

NATO chief Mark Rutte insisted the trade tensions would not weaken the alliance’s collective deterrence.

“There are always issues between allies. It is never always tranquil and happy going,” he said.

European nations have ramped up their military budgets since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the all-out invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago.

But EU officials concede they are still not arming themselves fast enough as warnings grow that Moscow could attack one of their own in the coming years.

Finance tools

There is widespread consensus across Europe on the need to spend more on defence, with Brussels estimating the needs at €500 billion ($510 billion) over a decade. But the question remains how to do it.

Key dividing lines revolve around the way to fund investments, whether EU cash should be spent only on EU arms, and NATO’s role. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen after the talks suggested relaxing EU budget rules for defense and getting the bloc’s lending arm to work more with weapons producers.

Advertisement

On the crunch issue of calls for possible joint borrowing, there appeared no clear movement.

But von der Leyen indicated the EU could potentially look to use it to fund common projects in crucial areas such as air defense.

The leaders’ discussion is now set to feed into proposals being drawn up by Brussels next month on the future of EU defense before another round of talks on the issue in June.