Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces launched a new series of battalion-sized mechanized assaults in Kursk Oblast and advanced up to five kilometers behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast on February 6.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin praised elite Russian VDV and naval infantry formations defending Kursk Oblast on February 5, highlighting the fact that the Ukrainian incursion has pinned about a combined arms army’s worth of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast since August 6, 2024.
  • Ukrainian officials provided additional details about Ukraine’s operation in Kursk Oblast in honor of the six-month anniversary of the incursion.
  • A Russian state-run poll suggests that the Russian public maintains a high level of support for the war in Ukraine despite mounting challenges.
  • North Korea appears to be using its alliance with Russia to leverage the war in Ukraine as a testing ground to refine its missile technology and broader military capabilities.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a strike against an air base in Krasnodar Krai on the night of February 5 to 6 as a part of an ongoing strike campaign against Russian defense industrial enterprises and oil refineries.
  • Ukraine’s Western partners continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Bakanov to replace Yuri Borisov as head of the state-owned Russian space agency Roscosmos on February 6.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and recaptured lost positions near Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove.
  • Russian authorities continue efforts to increase social benefits for Russian military personnel likely to support ongoing recruitment efforts.

Authors: Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

