The Syrian transitional government might maintain Russian military bases, but only if it serves Syria’s national interests, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said in an interview with The Washington Post, published on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“If we get benefits for Syria out of this, yes,” Abu Qasra responded when asked whether Russian bases would remain.

According to Abu Qasra, Russia’s attitude towards Syria’s new leadership has “improved significantly” following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024. The minister, once part of a group that fought against Russian troops, said, “In politics, there are no permanent enemies.”

The Washington Post suggests that Moscow holds a key bargaining chip – the fate of Assad himself. Abu Qasra did not confirm whether the Syrian government had formally requested his extradition but acknowledged that talks included discussions about bringing Assad to justice.

“When Bashar al-Assad decided to go to Russia, he thought that it was impossible for us to reach an agreement [with the Russians],” Abu Qasra said. “Perhaps relations with them will be restored in a way that serves Syria’s interests first and then their interests,” he added.

Beyond Russia, Syria is also reassessing the status of American and Turkish bases in the country. Abu Qasra said that negotiations with Ankara could lead to a reduction or redistribution of Turkish forces, while the US military presence in northeast Syria remains “under discussion.”

A Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov visited Syria on Jan. 28 for talks with the new administration. Syrian officials, according to the SANA agency, urged Russia to “acknowledge past mistakes,” provide compensation, and assist in rebuilding the country.

Following the discussions, Bogdanov stated that Russia’s military presence in Syria remains unchanged. According to Reuters, Syria also demanded Assad’s extradition, though Moscow has yet to respond publicly.

Russia Withdraws Military Assets from Syria

Following Assad’s collapse, Russia has begun withdrawing military equipment and weapons from its Tartus Naval Base in Syria. Open-source satellite images, cited by Radio Liberty on Jan. 27, show hundreds of Russian military vehicles lined up for evacuation at the Tartus port, which has been under Russian control since 2017. Earlier in January, Syria’s coast guard took over port access.

There is speculation that Russia may be relocating its military assets to Africa. In recent weeks, videos have surfaced of Russian military vehicles in Bamako, the capital of Mali, sparking theories that some of the equipment came from Syria.

According to Radio Liberty, Russia’s loss of Tartus is a major strategic setback. The naval base, established in 1971, was Moscow’s only permanent naval facility outside the former Soviet Union. Analysts say that the fall of Assad’s regime will weaken Russia’s influence in the Mediterranean for the foreseeable future.

While Russia seems to be negotiating continued military presence in Syria, some reports suggest Moscow is now seeking agreements with Turkey, which played a role in Assad’s downfall.