US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his special envoy Keith Kellogg, tasked with ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will push for a swift end to the war.

A source in President Zelensky’s office told AFP on Monday that Kellogg was scheduled to arrive on February 20.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump is ready to double down on sanctions against Russia to bring about an end to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Kellogg said.

Sanctions enforcement on Russian President Vladimir Putin is “only about a three” on a scale of one to 10 on how painful the economic pressure can be, Kellogg said, as reported by the New York Post. “You could really increase the sanctions, especially the latest sanctions,” he said.

Advertisement

Such threats are a hallmark of the 47th presidential administration so far. In his first three weeks in power, Trump has not only attempted to settle personal vendettas against the government departments who investigated his illegal acts in his first term and stand against his right-wing objectives in the next, but he also has imposed stiff tariffs on countries as part of his “America First” agenda, despite economists’ warnings on the adverse consequences of those taxes on the American economy.

President Joe Biden’s “bumper sticker” policy of claiming to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” without using all the instruments of pressure would end, said Kellogg, who recently sat down with Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, for the first time.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow The deadliest weapon in the Ukrainian military is manufactured domestically 96.3% of the time – and it’s almost always a cheap quadcopter toting an explosive.

According to “global news platform” Semafor: “Washington has been rife with speculation that the administration would present a plan imminently,” although Kellogg denied he would do so at this week’s conference in Munich.

Meanwhile, Zelensky will meet with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, where they are set to discuss an end to the three-year war with Russia.

Advertisement

In his nightly address on Monday, Zelensky stressed again that, “It is crucial that we all work together to bring about real peace and effective security guarantees: the security of our people, our state, our economic relations, and, importantly, our resource resilience. Not just for Ukraine, but for the entire free world.”