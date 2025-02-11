US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his special envoy Keith Kellogg, tasked with ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will push for a swift end to the war.

A source in President Zelensky’s office told AFP on Monday that Kellogg was scheduled to arrive on February 20.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump is ready to double down on sanctions against Russia to bring about an end to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Kellogg said.

Sanctions enforcement on Russian President Vladimir Putin is “only about a three” on a scale of one to 10 on how painful the economic pressure can be, Kellogg said, as reported by the New York Post. “You could really increase the sanctions, especially the latest sanctions,” he said.

Advertisement

Such threats are a hallmark of the 47th presidential administration so far. In his first three weeks in power, Trump has not only attempted to settle personal vendettas against the government departments who investigated his illegal acts in his first term and stand against his right-wing objectives in the next, but he also has imposed stiff tariffs on countries as part of his “America First” agenda, despite economists’ warnings on the adverse consequences of those taxes on the American economy.

President Joe Biden’s “bumper sticker” policy of claiming to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” without using all the instruments of pressure would end, said Kellogg, who recently sat down with Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, for the first time.

Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow

The deadliest weapon in the Ukrainian military is manufactured domestically 96.3% of the time – and it’s almost always a cheap quadcopter toting an explosive.

According to “global news platform” Semafor: “Washington has been rife with speculation that the administration would present a plan imminently,” although Kellogg denied he would do so at this week’s conference in Munich.

Meanwhile, Zelensky will meet with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, where they are set to discuss an end to the three-year war with Russia.

Advertisement

In his nightly address on Monday, Zelensky stressed again that, “It is crucial that we all work together to bring about real peace and effective security guarantees: the security of our people, our state, our economic relations, and, importantly, our resource resilience. Not just for Ukraine, but for the entire free world.”

Last week, Kellogg told right-wing news outlet Newsmax that the only person in the world who can bring an end the invasion of Ukraine is his newly elected boss.

“The only guy that can do that in the world, and bring this to a conclusion, is Donald J. Trump,” he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Kellogg
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 2 EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 2
By Michał Kujawski
2d ago
Ukraine - The Peace Plan War in Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine - The Peace Plan
By Timothy Ash
Feb. 7
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Ukraine
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 7
Kellogg Urges Ukraine to Vote, Even in War War in Ukraine
Kellogg Urges Ukraine to Vote, Even in War
By UkrInform
Feb. 7
Read Next
Zelensky to Meet US Vice President in Munich on Friday Zelensky
Zelensky to Meet US Vice President in Munich on Friday
By AFP
6h ago
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up
By Sergii Kostezh
12h ago
Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow Ukraine
Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow
By Stefan Korshak
13h ago
Russia Installs Anti-Drone Nets to Shield Supply Routes in Donetsk Drones
Russia Installs Anti-Drone Nets to Shield Supply Routes in Donetsk
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
« Previous Zelensky to Meet US Vice President in Munich on Friday