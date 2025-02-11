Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the Ukrainian “Drone Line” project on February 10 as part of ongoing Ukrainian efforts to integrate drone and ground operations.
- Ukraine’s efforts to integrate drone operations with ground operations significantly differ from Russian efforts to centralize drone units.
- Ukrainian forces continue to target oil refineries in Russia as part of an ongoing strike campaign against Russian defense industrial enterprises and oil refineries.
- Russian authorities reportedly authorized the systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russian prisons as early as March 2022.
- The Kremlin may be setting informational conditions to justify an influx of North Korean citizens arriving in Russia to join either the Russian workforce or the Russian military.
- A Russian official claimed that Russia is sending experienced Russian military personnel to North Korea for medical treatment.
- The pro-Russian Moldovan breakaway republic of Transnistria refused aid from the EU to resolve its gas crisis, demonstrating Russia’s continued economic influence over Transnistria and the Kremlin’s prioritization of the region.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.
- Russian milbloggers continue to complain about the systemic issue of Russian forces submitting false reports to Russian military authorities and of high-level Russian officers micromanaging tactical-level units on the battlefield.
Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.
