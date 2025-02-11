Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the Ukrainian “Drone Line” project on February 10 as part of ongoing Ukrainian efforts to integrate drone and ground operations.
  • Ukraine’s efforts to integrate drone operations with ground operations significantly differ from Russian efforts to centralize drone units.
  • Ukrainian forces continue to target oil refineries in Russia as part of an ongoing strike campaign against Russian defense industrial enterprises and oil refineries.
  • Russian authorities reportedly authorized the systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russian prisons as early as March 2022.
  • The Kremlin may be setting informational conditions to justify an influx of North Korean citizens arriving in Russia to join either the Russian workforce or the Russian military.
  • A Russian official claimed that Russia is sending experienced Russian military personnel to North Korea for medical treatment.
  • The pro-Russian Moldovan breakaway republic of Transnistria refused aid from the EU to resolve its gas crisis, demonstrating Russia’s continued economic influence over Transnistria and the Kremlin’s prioritization of the region.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.
  • Russian milbloggers continue to complain about the systemic issue of Russian forces submitting false reports to Russian military authorities and of high-level Russian officers micromanaging tactical-level units on the battlefield.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 9, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 9, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 8, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 8, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 7, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 7, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 8
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 6, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 6, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 7
Read Next
Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited War in Ukraine
OPINION: Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Ukraine Approves Controversial Purchase of Russian Nuclear Reactor War in Ukraine
Ukraine Approves Controversial Purchase of Russian Nuclear Reactor
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin? War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin?
By Eurotopics
4h ago
Kremlin Says ‘Significant Part of Ukraine Wants to be Russia’ War in Ukraine
Kremlin Says ‘Significant Part of Ukraine Wants to be Russia’
By AFP
7h ago
« Previous ‘You Could Really Increase the Sanctions’ – Trump Confirms Envoy Visit to Ukraine
Next » In Ukraine It’s Easier to Run a Business Than Start One