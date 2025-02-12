Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the British publication The Guardian, which was published on Tuesday, laid out Kyiv’s position on a range of issues ranging from peace talks to US President Donald Trump’s desire to access Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources.

Here are some of the highlights.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Territory Swap

Zelensky said Ukraine could swap territory with Russia, offering to return land seized from Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past six months.

“We will swap one territory for another,” he said, without specifying what he might ask for in return. “I don’t know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority.”

US Aid

Without the participation of the United States, Europe will not be able to ensure Ukraine’s security, Zelensky said.

Advertisement

“There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no,” Zelensky said. “Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees.”

Zelensky added that Ukraine needs American Patriot air defense systems, which are the only ones capable of protecting the country from certain types of Russian missile attack.

Ukraine’s Valuable Mineral Reserves

Zelensky touched upon investment opportunities for US companies, pointing to Ukraine’s uranium and titanium reserves.

Other Topics of Interest No US Boots on the Ground in Ukraine, Hegseth Says The US defense chief rejected calls to place US boots on the ground in Ukraine as part of future security guarantees.

He warned that if Russia were to control them, it could supply the resources to countries like China, North Korea, and Iran.

“We have gas and oil production inside our state, in the territory that we control. But we have a shelf in the Black Sea. This is our land, and it’s a lot of money,” he said. “Today it is under the occupation of Russian mercenaries – the Russian army.”

He said those helping Ukraine defend its land would have the opportunity to invest in developing these valuable resources.

Ukraine and European Security

Advertisement

Zelensky said Europe would be vulnerable to Russian occupation without Ukraine, given that, in relation to Russia, European countries – even combined – likely wouldn’t have sufficient troops to fight off an invasion.

“Without Ukraine [if Ukraine falls to Russia], you will understand that Russia has an army that is three times larger than Europe’s. Without Ukraine, Europe will be occupied. Completely. If they [the Russians] want to. And I don’t think they have anything else in mind. They will want it.”

Peacekeeping Missions

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier proposed a European peacekeeping mission, but Zelensky was skeptical.

He said it would take at least 100,000–150,000 troops, and even that might not match Russia’s military power.

“Even with such a force, would it be enough? Russia is much stronger,” he said. He also doubted UN peacekeeping efforts. “Historically, such operations have rarely led to real results in conflict zones.”

Peace Negotiations

Zelensky said talks with Russia must come from a position of strength.

He dismissed fears that a US-brokered deal under Trump would pressure Ukraine into making concessions.

Advertisement

Ukraine must be in a strong position on the front line in order to be in a strong position for peace negotiations.

“We need to face reality. If you want to advance, you need your army to be at least three-to-one. Then there will be both an effective offensive and progress [in peace talks].”

Talks with Trump’s Team

Zelensky plans to meet with US Vice President J.D. Vance and others on the Trump team to discuss future cooperation.

While there is no set date for a Zelensky-Trump meeting, he said Trump must stand firm against Putin.

“The most important thing is President Trump’s determination, strong actions, quick decision-making – specifics and decision-making through a strong position. It seems to me that this is exactly what we need to force Putin to stop the war and admit that this is a very big mistake. And we need to find a way to bring a just peace to Ukraine.”