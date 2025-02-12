The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it arrested a “top rat” working for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) within its ranks on Wednesday.

The SBU, in a press release, said the mole worked as the head at one of the SBU’s counterterrorism headquarters and was personally arrested by Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the SBU.

According to the press release, the SBU used the mole for some time to disperse fake information to the Russians.

The unnamed suspect was under close surveillance, with Malyuk saying that 14 illegal acts were documented.

Malyuk reported directly to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Army Chief Oleksandr Syrsky throughout the investigation.

In a subsequent press release, Malyuk said the mole “had been in the development of the SBU internal security officers for a long time.” He said the mole was recruited by the FSB in Vienna in 2018 and activated in December 2024.

The mole was reportedly communicating with a middleman, a Ukrainian citizen known for participating in anti-Euromaidan movements who fled the country, via a “secret apartment in Kyiv” and “a special mobile phone, a Wi-Fi router, and a SIM card” to relay intelligence, including state secrets.

According to the SBU, the mole was motivated by ideological and financial motives. The SBU also identified the FSB handler as a man called Yuri Shatalov.

Malyuk added that the mole was restricted from accessing sensitive data, and there are ongoing investigations to root out moles working for Russian intelligence.

“Such a special operation demonstrates that the SBU is able to respond promptly to threats and effectively counter the enemy. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have conducted a serious cleansing process, which is still ongoing. We are doing everything to protect our state from internal and external enemies,” Malyuk said.

The suspected mole is charged with high treason and faces life in prison with confiscation of properties if convicted.