Ukraine’s Air Force reported Saturday morning that it shot down 33 Russian war drones launched at Ukraine in evening and overnight attacks Feb.14-Feb.15.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 kamikaze and decoy drones launched from Russia’s Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk regions – as well as the Russian-occupied Chauda region in Crimea, Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups repelled the attacks, rendering the drones impotent in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, the Air Force reported.

“Let’s hold the sky! Together – to victory!” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote, with an emoji fist in the air and a Ukrainian flag.

Advertisement

Ukraine also reported that 37 Russian drones lost their way to their goals with no negative consequences.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
More on Drones
Russia Strikes Chornobyl Nuclear Plant With Drone BREAKING Drones
Russia Strikes Chornobyl Nuclear Plant With Drone
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Explosions Destroy Russian Anti-Drone Radars – Ukrainian Sabotage? Drones
Explosions Destroy Russian Anti-Drone Radars – Ukrainian Sabotage?
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Moldova Summons Russia Ambassador After Drones Explode on Its Soil War in Ukraine
Moldova Summons Russia Ambassador After Drones Explode on Its Soil
By AFP
1d ago
Russia Says 83 Ukrainian Drones Downed – But 12 Explosions Reported in Lipetsk Russia
Russia Says 83 Ukrainian Drones Downed – But 12 Explosions Reported in Lipetsk
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago
Read Next
Ukrainians Mark Valentine’s Day With Tears Ukraine
Ukrainians Mark Valentine’s Day With Tears
By AFP
3h ago
The Devil’s Advocate and Russian Aggression Top News
OPINION: The Devil’s Advocate and Russian Aggression
By Dr. Orhan Dragas
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 14, 2025 ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 14, 2025
By ISW
5h ago
Zelensky Seeks ‘Security Guarantees’ as US Presses End to Russia’s War on Ukraine Europe
Zelensky Seeks ‘Security Guarantees’ as US Presses End to Russia’s War on Ukraine
By AFP
5h ago
« Previous ‘No Point Negotiating’ With Putin, Says Navalny’s Widow
Next » Scholz Seeks to Bridge Transatlantic Rift, Calls for Continued Ukraine Support