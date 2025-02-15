Ukraine’s Air Force reported Saturday morning that it shot down 33 Russian war drones launched at Ukraine in evening and overnight attacks Feb.14-Feb.15.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 kamikaze and decoy drones launched from Russia’s Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk regions – as well as the Russian-occupied Chauda region in Crimea, Ukraine.

However, Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups repelled the attacks, rendering the drones impotent in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, the Air Force reported.

“Let’s hold the sky! Together – to victory!” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote, with an emoji fist in the air and a Ukrainian flag.

Ukraine also reported that 37 Russian drones lost their way to their goals with no negative consequences.