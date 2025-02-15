German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a unified front and continued support of Ukraine on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference where he addressed European leaders.

"Defending freedom and democracy against their enemies has always brought us together as members of the Transatlantic community," Scholz

“We will also not accept any solution that leads to a decoupling of European and American security. Only one person would benefit from this: President [Vladimir] Putin.” 

His comments came following Friday’s speech by US Vice President JD Vance in which the vice president was expected to address the Russian invasion but instead, claimed Europeans were losing their democratic process – a remark that led to seemingly incredulous laughter from his audience.

“Ukraine is now a strong democratic nation on the path to the European Union. What can we use as a security guarantee? A strong army of Ukraine helped by Europe.” 

Scholz signaled his country’s intention to continue its focus on ramping up defense in the face of Russian aggression.

“Defense spending should be excluded from Germany’s debt brake for a long time. We need to have our own capabilities in this country,” Scholz said.

The chancellor also delivered a rebuke, seeming to be aimed at the Americans, and particularly tech-billionaire and far-right political supporter Elon Musk.

“We will not accept that people who look at Germany from the outside intervene in our democracy, our elections, and the democratic opinion-forming process.”

“A fair peace for Ukraine is what we are looking for and what we can achieve.”

