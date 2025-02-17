Key Takeaways from ISW:
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone call on February 16 to “open a channel of communication” for future talks about the war in Ukraine.
- US, Russian, and Ukrainian delegations are reportedly gathering in Saudi Arabia ahead of bilateral US-Russia and US-Ukraine negotiations in the coming weeks.
- Ukraine’s European partners reiterated their support for Ukraine’s war effort and domestic defense industry at the Munich Security Conference.
- The Kremlin officially reiterated its claim that Ukraine has no sovereignty, setting conditions for Moscow to claim that Ukraine has no standing to negotiate with Russia or that any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid.
- Medvedchuk’s interview and Peskov’s February 16 statements continue to cast doubt on Moscow’s willingness to negotiate in good faith about a settlement of the war and set informational conditions for Russia to violate any agreement reached on the grounds that the Ukrainian government had no legal right to conclude it.
- The Kremlin extended an open invitation to US President Donald Trump to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow as part of efforts to posture Russia’s strength and global power status.
- Western reporting suggests that the United States intends to ease sanctions on Belarus. Russia uses Belarus as a staging ground for its military against Ukraine and NATO and as a critical tool in its sanctions evasion schemes.
- The Russian military command reportedly redeployed additional elements of the Southern Military District’s (SMD) 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA) to the Toretsk and eastern Pokrovsk directions, further indicating that the Russian military command intends to prioritize putting pressure on Kostyantynivka – the southernmost point of Ukraine’s “fortress belt” – in 2025.
- The Russian military appears to be committing to a multi-year-long effort to seize Ukraine’s “fortress belt” in Donetsk Oblast, further underscoring Russia’s Putin’s apparent disinterest in a lasting and enduring peace in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kupyansk, Siversk, and Kurakhove.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.
